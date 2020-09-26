Qatar rejects presidency of Arab League

SHAFAQNA- The Qatari government has rejected the chairmanship of 154th term of the Arab League at the ministerial level instead of the Palestinian Authority.

“We apologize for the fact that Palestine resigned from the presidency of the 154th term of the Arab League, However, Qatar is committed to its presidency in the next term (the 155th term of the Arab League), which is scheduled for March 2021,” Qatar said in a statement issued on Thursday night, according to IRNA.

The selection of Qatar is based on the alphabetical order of the names of the members of the Arab League and Article No. 6 of the Union’s Rules of Procedure, which states that if the current President of the Arab League fails to chair it, the interim presidency will be given to the representative of the country that will be the next president of the union.

The Palestinian Authority decided last Tuesday to resign from the presidency of the Arab League in protest of the normalization of relations between Bahrain and the UAE with the Israeli occupiers.

