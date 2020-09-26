Pakistan′s PM Khan calls on UN to take action for resolution of Kashmir, Palestine issues

SHAFAQNA- Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called on the UN to take action for resolution of Kashmir, Palestine issues.

Addressing the 75th session of the UN General Assembly through video link, Khan urged the UN secretary general to “take the lead in preventing global conflicts,” and convene summit-level meetings to address regional hotspots and resolve outstanding disputes.

Khan said: “India illegally and unilaterally sought to change the status of the occupied territories and deployed additional troops, bringing the total number to 900,000 to impose a military siege on 8 million Kashmiris.”

Khan urged the international community to investigate “these grave violations and prosecute the Indian civil and military personnel involved in state terrorism and serious crimes against humanity, being perpetrated, with complete impunity.”

He said his country continues to support a two-state solution in Palestine issue– in line with UN General Assembly and the Security Council resolutions, within the internationally agreed parameters, pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the Capital of a united, contiguous and independent Palestinian state, AA reported.