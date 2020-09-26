Date :Saturday, September 26th, 2020 | Time : 08:34 |ID: 171990 | Print

Palestine calls for peace conference in UN speech

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called for an international conference early next on “a real peace process based on international law” to end the Israeli occupation.

Israel in turn “has been disavowing all the agreements and undermined the two-state solution through its aggressive practices of killing, arrests, destroying homes and strangling the economy,” Abbas added.

He also stressed: “The only way to lasting peace in our region is to end the occupation and embody the independence of the State of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital”, according to AA.

Regarding the normalization agreements between UAE, Bahrain, and Israel, Abbas said they violate the Arab Peace Initiative as well as the foundations and pillars of a permanent solution in accordance with international law.

