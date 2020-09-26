Date :Saturday, September 26th, 2020 | Time : 08:18 |ID: 171993 | Print

Pope calls for relaxing sanctions as harmful to civilians

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis called in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly for an end to global “climate of distrust.”

“At present we are witnessing an erosion of multilateralism, which is all the more serious in light of the development of new forms of military technology,” the pope said .

“We need to break with the present climate of distrust,” said the pontiff, who called for relaxing international sanctions as harmful to civilian populations, without citing specific countries, France24 reported.

