What to do about Ziarat Arbaeen and vows amid Covid-19 pandemic? The Grand Ayatollah Noori Hamedani’s answers

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Noori Hamedani answered questions about Ziarat Arbaeen.
The Grand Ayatollah Noori Hamedani:
- Ziarat of Imam Hussain (AS) and Ziarat Arbaeen are the best of recommended (Mostahabbat) deeds, and if there is no possibility of taking part, Ziarat from a faraway distance also has many rewards and a virtuous act. And on the other hand, considering the situation of Corona, protecting life is also of the most important of obligations.
- Also observing hygienic issues and observance of laws and regulations are needed.
- If a vow has been made in terms of the (specific) time and the place, and currently fulfilling it, is not possible, the obligation is no longer valid; otherwise must wait until the conditions are right or another person fulfill it on his/her behalf.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
