What to do about Ziarat Arbaeen and vows amid Covid-19 pandemic? The Grand Ayatollah Noori Hamedani’s answers / SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Noori Hamedani answered questions about Ziarat Arbaeen. The Grand Ayatollah Noori Hamedani: Ziarat of Imam Hussain (AS) and Ziarat Arbaeen are the best of recommended (Mostahabbat) deeds, and if there is no possibility of taking part, Ziarat from a faraway distance also has many rewards and a virtuous act. And on the other hand, considering the situation of Corona, protecting life is also of the most important of obligations. Also observing hygienic issues and observance of laws and regulations are needed. If a vow has been made in terms of the (specific) time and the place, and currently fulfilling it, is not possible, the obligation is no longer valid; otherwise must wait until the conditions are right or another person fulfill it on his/her behalf. Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

