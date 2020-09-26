Mourning ceremony of Imam Hasan (A.S) martyrdom anniversary in Karbala +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Abbasi, like all other religious ceremonies, held a mourning ceremony for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Mojtaba (A.S) on the seventh day of the month of Safar.

The ceremony was held in accordance with the health instructions in the courtyard of Al-Jawad, located in front of Bab al-Qibla.

The commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Mojtaba (A.S) continues for seven days from the first day of the month of Safar and two daily speeches will be delivered, one at six in the morning by Seyyed Hisham Al-Batat and the other by Seyyed Tisir Mousavi at two in the afternoon with a number of servants and pilgrims to the Astan Quds Abbasi.

In their speeches, the two preachers talked about the life and biography of Imam Hassan Mojtaba (A.S) and what He presented to the Islamic Ummah.

Hashem Al-Shami, the chief of the Sadat Servants Department of Astan Quds Hosseini, said in an interview with AlKafeel Network: “Every year, on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hassan Mojtaba (A.S), a mourning ceremony is held in the holy courtyard of Hazrat Abbas (A.S). But, this year, due to the spread of the Coronavirus, this mourning ceremony was held outdoor in the courtyard of Al-Jawad with social distancing, disinfection and distribution of face masks. We ask God Almighty to remove this calamity from us and all the believers with the blessing of the owner of this occasion.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English