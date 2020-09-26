Mustafa Adib resigned from the mission to form Lebanese government

SHAFQANA- Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Adib, who was commissioned by Michel Aoun to form the country’s cabinet, has resigned.

Adib, who was on his way to Baabda Palace today (Saturday) to meet with Michel Aoun, apologized for the formation of the Lebanese cabinet.

“I apologize to the Lebanese people. The initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron must continue because it reflects France’s sincere intentions,” he said in a speech at Baabda Palace.

Adib added: “The consensus on which I was commissioned to form the cabinet no longer exists.”

Earlier, Lebanese media reported that Mustafa Adib might resign from the formation of Lebanese government.

Lebanon’s LBC reported on Wednesday, citing informed sources, that Mostafa Adib, Lebanon’s cabinet chief, is likely to resign from his mission today or tomorrow; Unless France intervenes.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English