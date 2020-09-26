Imam Hasan (A.S) paved the way for Imam Hussain’s (A.S) glorious stand

SHAFAQNA- There would have been no Karbala without the groundwork laid by Imam Hasan (A.S).

In human perfection Imam Hasan (A.S) was reminiscent of his father and a perfect example of his noble grandfather. The life of Imam Hasan (A.S) was both eventful and full of lessons, and yet the significance of his role seems to have been ignored, forgotten, or eclipsed by the extent of focus on Imam Hussain (A.S).

A common misconception is that he was just a peace-maker, while, there would have been no Karbala without the groundwork laid by Imam Hasan (A.S). He kept Islam and Muslims safe from the hands of its destroyers. It was therefore the hallmark of Imam Hasan’s (A.S) life that making peace was his share in the same manner as the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) did in Hodaibiya. It was the life of Imam Hasan (A.S) that paved the way for his younger brother’s glorious stand. They were two sides of the same coin, one on living the Jihad of peace and the other the Jihad of martyrdom. Both acted out their paths fully, bearing the banner of their blessed grandfather, in uncompromising defense of Right and in denial of evil. They joyfully praised their creator in happiness and in adversity, submitting to His Divine laws and leaving for us an example of correct behavior both in peace and in war.

Imam Hasan’s (A.S) ethics were excellent examples for people. So everyone respected him. Everyone loved him. Imam Hasan (A.S) renounced all life in this world for the sake of the religion!

Imam Hasan’s (A.S) patience and forbearance is even acknowledge by his enemies.

The most eminent of Imam Hasan (A.S) attributes is his generosity. He believed that money was only a means to clothe the naked, help the destitute, pay the debts of the indebted, or satisfy the hungry. Once, he was asked: “We do not see you disappoint a beggar. Why?”

He replied:

“I am asking Allah for His favors, and I love to be near Him. I am ashamed, as I am myself in need of Allah, to repulse a beggar. Allah got me used to a habit; to shower me with His bounties, and I get Him used to me showering His bounties on the people. I fear that should I stop my habit, He may stop His habit.”

Imam Hasan’s (A.S) life was one of hardship and trial like the lives of his grandfather Prophet of Islam, his father Ali (A.S), his mother Fatima (S.A) and many members of the Ahlul Bayt after him. Life is a test as Quran tells us.

Sources:

Imam Hasan (A.S), A brief look into his life

Imam Hasan bin Ali, Al-Balagh Foundation

Imam Hasan – The Myth of his Divorces, Sayyid Sa’eed Akhtar Rizvi

Sulh al-Hasan, Shaykh Radi Aal-Yasin

Imam Hasan and Caliphate ,Qurrat ul Ain Abidiy

Story of the Holy Ka’aba And its People, S.M.R. Shabbar