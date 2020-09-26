Date :Saturday, September 26th, 2020 | Time : 15:30 |ID: 172061 | Print

A new study maps 380 of China’s detention centers in the Xinjiang

SHAFAQNA- A new study has identified more than 380 detention centers in China’s western Xinjiang region.

The database report, also using satellite imagery, was released by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) on Thursday. It claims new facilities for “re-education,” detention centers, and prisons have been built or expanded since 2017, AA reported.

The researchers also claimed to have generated the “largest database of Xinjiang’s detention facilities in existence.”

Under “The Xinjiang Data Project,” the study says at least 61 “detention sites,” new construction and expansion work has taken place between July 2019 and July  2020.

