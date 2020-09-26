Date :Saturday, September 26th, 2020 | Time : 16:04 |ID: 172083 | Print

New Umrah App to Improve Pilgrims Services

SHAFAQNA- The launch of New Umrah App came due to the coronavirus pandemic, its repercussions and preventive measures that require specifying the number of pilgrims.

Pilgrims will be able to plan their pilgrimage and make reservations on their smartphones when Saudi resumes Umrah pilgrimage next month.

The Saudi government has offered a new application called I’tamarna to help improve pilgrim services and enrich their experience, Aboutislam reported.

According to Dr. Amr Al-Maddah, chief planning and strategy officer at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, I’tamarna app aims at enforcing health standards amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

