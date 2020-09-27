US Muslim march alongside Louisville residents demanding justice for Taylor

SHAFAQNA- Amongst US protestors, American Muslim activists also marched alongside Louisville, Kentucky residents demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

A grand jury decision came Wednesday after nearly 100 days of protests and indicted a former Louisville police detective for endangering Breonna Taylor’s neighbors by recklessly firing his gun during a raid on her apartment in March, but the two officers who shot Breonna Taylor were not charged in her death.

In a statement, CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said, “This is not justice. Innocent people were not merely endangered during this police shooting. An innocent person was murdered. If Kentucky will not hold all the responsible officers accountable for the death of Breonna Taylor, the Justice Department must do so.”

“We reject this unjust decision by the grand jury and urge federal authorities to intervene in the case,” said CAIR-Kentucky Chair Waheedah Muhammad.

“Sadly the majority of us knew that this woman wouldn’t get the justice she deserved. The justice that we all deserve to see,” Zainab Grant from New York told About Islam.

“As an African American Muslim and native from Louisville, KY, I am not at all surprised by the verdict. It is typical of the judicial system of Louisville.

“It is a commonwealth state and it is typical of the local government. African Americans have struggled with injustice and economic barriers in this city. We have been awakened during this time, as we have been complacent for a while,” she added.

“Our Muslim community is pretty small in Louisville, KY. It is sad but it’s long overdue to have these conversations. Although I am not surprised by the verdict, I will continue to pray for justice for our people,” Staci Lewis told About Islam.