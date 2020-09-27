One in 10 football games in England and Wales see hate crimes

SHAFAQNA- One in 10 football fixtures in the 2019-20 season had an incident of hate crime in England and Wales.

There were verified hate crime incidents reported at 287 matches in the season, out of a total of 2,663 fixtures, a report published by the Home Office shows. The report said that 75% of the matches – 214 or 8% of all fixtures – reported hate crime incidents related to race, the figures show.

The Home Office data for the first time includes verified incidents of hate crime that were related to a particular fixture and were reported to the UK Football Policing Unit by anti-discrimination body Kick It Out and the Football Association according to The Guardian.

The data separately reveals that the number of arrests for racist or indecent chanting more than doubled from 2018-19 to 2019-20 – from 14 to 35 – even though 319 matches were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and a further 227 were played behind closed doors.

The UK’s football policing lead, Mark Roberts, the deputy chief constable of South Yorkshire police, described the hate crime data as “incredibly concerning”.