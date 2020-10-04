Date :Sunday, October 4th, 2020 | Time : 13:03 |ID: 172114 | Print

Fears of Islamophobia are hardly limited to parties out of power in France

SHAFAQNA- Fears of insecurity and Islamophobia are hardly limited to parties out of power and political pundits.  Macron’s ministers have all echoed the same sentiments being shouted by right and left wing parties alike.

Macron has pushed for a “French Islam” for years, and his latest proposed bill on Islamic ‘separatism’  may give him the unbridled powers to see it happen.

French politics has been whipped into a frenzy on both sides of the aisles, raising public concern that crime and radicalism will spiral out of control.

Marine Le Pen, the far right leader, warned recently that France was a “security shipwreck’’ sinking into “barbarity”. Another traditional conservative painted an image of “a future ultraviolent dystopia all but inevitable.” On this issue, left-wing parties agree even with the far-right. The Green Party’s presumed candidate for the next presidential contest also described the level of insecurity as “unbearable.’’

Passing a long-anticipated “Separatism” bill granting the government powers to ensure that groups do not adhere to an alternative French identity, tethered to religious or ethnic affiliation, according to Le Figaro. But details of the bill remain shrouded in secrecy. French President Emanuel Macron is set to present the bill in early October, with much of its content still undetermined.

Muslims in France denounce the vague term of “separatism”, while warning that this can increase abuse against them.

The President of the French Council of Muslim Worship, Muhammed Moussaoui, said they would oppose any targeting of Muslims who practice their religion by respecting the laws. The rector of the Lyon mosque, Kamel Kabtane, also said he was worried about this climate of insecurity, trtworld reported.

