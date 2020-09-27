UK: 16 arrested at anti-lockdown protest

SHAFAQNA- 16 people had been arrested following an anti-lockdown protest in London’s Trafalgar Square. Clashes broke out as police tried to clear thousands of demonstrators who defied advice to maintain social distancing at the rally against coronavirus regulations.

Crowds had amasssed in Trafalgar Square carrying signs, flags and placards at the “we do not consent” protest, organised by campaign groups which object to restrictions such as lockdowns and the requirement to wear face masks. A total of nine officers were injured, two of whom required hospital treatment for head injuries, police said. At least three demonstrators were also injured, Independent reported.