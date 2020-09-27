Date :Sunday, September 27th, 2020 | Time : 11:50 |ID: 172131 | Print

Syria’s al-Moualem: US attempts to suffocate Syrians with sanctions ‘like George Floyd’

SHAFAQNA-Syria’s foreign minister said US attempts to suffocate Syrians with sanctions ‘like George Floyd’.

“The real purpose of the Caesar Act is to put pressure on Syrians, their livelihoods, and their daily lives. It is an inhumane attempt to suffocate Syrians, just like George Floyd and others were cruelly suffocated in the United States,” Al-Moualem said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

New U.S. sanctions that took effect in June under the so-called Caesar Act have further crippled the war-torn country’s already crumbling economy by prohibiting foreign companies trading with Damascus, Reuters reported.

