Is it alright to have marriage proposal ceremonies in the Months of Muharram and Safar? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about marriage proposal ceremony in the Months of Muharram and Safar.

Question: Is it correct to have marriage proposal ceremonies at the times of martyrdom commemorations, Azadaris, Muharram and Safar?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: There is no problem, but it is better at the time of mourning (Aza) to be in a simple gathering and avoid joyous ceremonies.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA