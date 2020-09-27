https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Ayat-Makarem-1.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-27 10:55:092020-09-27 10:55:09Is it alright to have marriage proposal ceremonies in the Months of Muharram and Safar? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
Is it alright to have marriage proposal ceremonies in the Months of Muharram and Safar? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about marriage proposal ceremony in the Months of Muharram and Safar.
Question: Is it correct to have marriage proposal ceremonies at the times of martyrdom commemorations, Azadaris, Muharram and Safar?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: There is no problem, but it is better at the time of mourning (Aza) to be in a simple gathering and avoid joyous ceremonies.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
