Iraq reports 4,270 new coronavirus cases
SHAFAQNA- Iraq reported 4,270 new coronavirus cases during the day.
The Iraqi Health Ministry confirmed 68 new fatalities from the infectious disease, taking the death toll to 8,935, while 3,652 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 276,918.
Saturday’s data bring the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 345,969, Xinhua reported.
