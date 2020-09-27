https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/3.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-27 17:49:062020-09-27 17:49:06Photos: Al-Rahma one of most visited mosques in Jeddah
Photos: Al-Rahma one of most visited mosques in Jeddah
SHAFAQNA-IQNA:Al-Rahma Mosque, also called Fatima Al-Zahra (SA) Mosque, is one of the most visited mosques in Jeddah, especially by Muslims from East Asia.
It was built in 1985 on the edge of Jeddah’s Corniche in Saudi Arabia.
