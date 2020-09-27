Date :Sunday, September 27th, 2020 | Time : 17:49 |ID: 172176 | Print

Photos: Al-Rahma one of most visited mosques in Jeddah

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:Al-Rahma Mosque, also called Fatima Al-Zahra (SA) Mosque,  is one of the most visited mosques in Jeddah, especially by Muslims from East Asia.

It was built in 1985 on the edge of Jeddah’s Corniche in Saudi Arabia.

Covering an area of 2,400 square meters, it receives Hajj and Umrah pilgrims from around the world. The mosque is a combination of modern and old architecture and Islamic art. It is built with state-of-the-art technology, equipment, and sound and lighting systems.

 

 

