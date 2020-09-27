Date :Sunday, September 27th, 2020 | Time : 18:47 |ID: 172200 | Print

Pope appeals for dialogue in Caucasus

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis appealed to leaders in Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiations.

Speaking on Sunday after the Angelus prayer, the Pope said “I pray for peace in the Caucasus and ask the parties in conflict to make concrete gestures of goodwill and brotherhood that can lead to the resolution of problems not with the use of force and weapons but through dialogue and negotiations”.

The pope asked the crowd to pray in silence together with him for peace in the region, Reuters reported.

