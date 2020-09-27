Sulaimaniyah: Hospitals no longer have room for Corona patients

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Sulaimaniyah health spokesman says hospitals in the province no longer have the capacity to accept patients affected by Corona.

Dr. Yad Naqshbandi said: “Most of the health recommendations should be observed because the hospitals dedicated to Corona patients are full and no longer have the capacity to accept new patients.”

The number of people infected with the Coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan has risen so much that the Ministry of Health in the region announced a sharp jump in the number of victims of the virus yesterday and announced that 520 new cases of the virus were identified last night and 33 people also lost their lives.

The number of people infected with the Coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan has been announced as 45,215, while 1,650 people have died in the region due to the virus, which the highest number of victims are from Sulaimaniyah with 840 people, while 552 people also lost their lives in Erbil.

