Najaf Ashraf’s German Hospital to open next month+ Photos

SHAFAQNA– Najaf Ashraf Governor Luay Al-Yassiry said on Saturday that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi will inaugurate a German-built hospital in Najaf Ashraf next month.

“This hospital is ready to open and we are waiting for it to be opened by Al-Kazemi early next month,” Al-Yassiry added.



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English