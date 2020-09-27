https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/qatar.jpg 467 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-27 21:31:232020-09-27 21:31:23Qatar Airways loses $1.92 billion amid COVID-19 pandemic
Qatar Airways loses $1.92 billion amid COVID-19 pandemic
SHAFAQNA- Qatar Airways announced that it losses $1.92 billion in the year ending March 31amid pandemic, as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt the aviation industry around the world.
The airline also disclosed it had received a 7.3 billion riyal advance from its owner, the government of Qatar, after March that has since been converted into new shares, Reuters reported.
The airline said the 2019-20 financial year had been one of the most difficult in its nearly three-decade history.
