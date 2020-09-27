Date :Sunday, September 27th, 2020 | Time : 21:31 |ID: 172228 | Print

Qatar Airways loses $1.92 billion amid COVID-19 pandemic

SHAFAQNA- Qatar Airways announced that it losses $1.92 billion in the year ending March 31amid pandemic,  as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt the aviation industry around the world.

The airline also disclosed it had received a 7.3 billion riyal advance from its owner, the government of Qatar, after March that has since been converted into new shares, Reuters reported.

The airline said the 2019-20 financial year had been one of the most difficult in its nearly three-decade history.

