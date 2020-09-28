Indian tailor creates world’s longest handwritten copy of the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA-An Indian tailor and his four sons created the 3.1-kilometre-long handwritten copy of the Quran in the world.

Kadharsha Moulavi, son of M K Noushad, said his father’s dream was to create the holy text on a cloth canvas as a handwritten copy.

The Quran teacher of Tharbiyya Madrasa at Palluruthy in Ernakulam said, “He had expressed his wish a few years ago, but the lack of time did not allow us to complete the task. In the Covid-19 lockdown period, we decided to undertake it. We etched the text on the stiff collar rolls of 1.5-inch width stitched together. It took us around 111 hours to complete the writing. Ten green marker pens and 40 bottles of ink were used and the whole project cost us Rs 20,000.”

“As many as 155 collar canvas rolls were used to create the long strip. One collar canvas is 20m long. The copy was written using marker pens in neat handwriting. The special box to fix the canvass roll was designed by our father. People can read from Volumes 1 to 30 without any difficulty. If the reader turns the rotator fixed in the box, the text starts unrolling for easy reading,” Muhammad Shafi, a teacher of KIT School, Kayamkulam, said, THE NEW INDIAN EXPRESS reported.