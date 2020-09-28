SHAFAQNA-

There are many advantages of attending and participating in the prayer of Jumuah.Some of them are as follows:

Responding to the command of Allah (SWT).

O you who believe, when the call to prayer is made on the day of congregation (Friday), hasten to the remembrance of Allah and leave off all business, this is better for you, if you know. (62:9)

Benefitting from the Khutbahs (sermons).

The Imam delivers two sermons before the prayer of Jumuah. In the first sermon, the congregation is reminded about TAQWA which means following the commands of Allah (SWT) and the second sermon serves as a reminder for TAUBAH which means sincere repentance. Both these sermons are ideal and very useful for ones spiritual growth. In accordance with the needs of our time, issues and events affecting the Muslim Ummah at large, are also addressed in the sermons by the Imam.

Meeting with fellow Muslims.

This fosters unity and brotherhood amongst the believers. S.V.Mir Ahmad Ali writes in the commentary of the Holy Quran;

The wise ordinances of Islam provide ample opportunities of social contact for the Muslims.Each individual remembers Allah five times everyday in the home or place of business or local Masjid. On Friday, in every week, there is a local meeting in the central Masjid of each local centre; it may be a village, or town, or ward of a big city.At the two Eids every year there is a local area meeting in one centre, the Eidgah. Once atleastin a life time, a Muslim, having sufficient means, joins the vast international assemblage of the world, in the centre of Islam, at Kabah. The primary purpose in all the obligatory and optional forms of worship is the remembrance of glorification of Allah, but they also create spirit of unity, brotherhood and collective understanding and provide opportunities for mutual consultation and action.

Preparing for the DHUHOOR (re-appearance) of Imam al-Mahdi (aj).

Imam al-Mahdi (aj) will re-appear on a Friday. This is what we recite in the ziyarat (salutation) of Friday:

¦..and Friday is your day when your re-appearance is expected..

Leaving all the worldly activities aside and responding to the call of Allah on Friday infact trains and prepares one be to alert for the call of our living Holy Imam (aj) on this day.

Falaah (success) assured after Friday prayer.

And when the prayer is completed then disperse in the land and seek the grace of Allah, and remember Allah much, so that you may be successful. (62:10)

MORAL STORY

Abu Abdir-Rahman Salmi was a tutor of the Holy Quran in Madinah.Many children would come to him to learn how to recite the Holy book.

One day he taught a son of Imam Hussayn (as) to recite Sura al-Fatiha.When the child recited the surah before his father, the Imam was so pleased that he rewarded the tutor with valuable gifts. Some people criticised this action saying it was not necessary to give so much in return for teaching one surah. In reply, the Imam (as) said,

œWhat comparison can there be between the gift I have given to the tutor of my child, and his teaching the Holy Quran, the gift which he has given to my child?

The best gift which parents can give to their children is to teach them how to read the Quran, understand it, act upon its teachings and convey these teachings to others.

Released by:

Mulla Mujaheedali Sheriff