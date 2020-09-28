Date :Monday, September 28th, 2020 | Time : 01:36 |ID: 172256 | Print

Amy Lewis is young British new Muslim

SHAFAQNA-Amy is born and raised in a small cornish village. The furthest she ever travelled was to visit her brother in London. Through a online forum she learned about islam and decided to become a muslim. She met a young Egyptian man online and got engaged to him. Without telling her parents she travelled to Egypt where she married him. They now live in Cornwall.

Amy Lewis is a young British Muslim. She converted to Islam after reading and talking about it online where she met Omar, her Egyptian husband. She never knew any other Muslims in Cornwall where she grew up and felt very isolated. It took people in the village two years to accept her wearing a hijab. She is now living with Omar in Falmouth.

Amy in her childhood home. Since University she has lived with her parents in a small Cornish village. She is now living with her Eyptian husband Omar in Falmouth.

