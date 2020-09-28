Bangladesh calls on world to take a more effective role for a solution to Rohingya crisis

SHAFAQNA- Bangladesh’s prime minister called on the world community to take a more effective role to find a peaceful solution to the Rohingya crisis.

“More than three years have been passed but not a single Rohingya could be repatriated. The Rohingya crisis was created by [neighboring] Myanmar and the solution lies in Myanmar,” Sheikh Hasina said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

“Bangladesh has a painful experience of genocide, crimes against humanity on its people, and such an experience motivated Bangladesh to allow and provide shelter to over 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals,” she continued, referring to the Rohingya who crossed the border starting in August 2017, fleeing a genocidal campaign in Myanmar, according to AA.