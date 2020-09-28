Saudi backed groups and Houthis agree on Prisoner exchange

SHAFAQNA- Saudi backed groups and the Houthis agreed to exchange about 1,000 prisoners, according to United Nations.

“I am personally extremely pleased to be here to announce that you have reached a very important milestone,” UN envoy Martin Griffiths told reporters on Sunday.

The Yemeni groups, backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, and the Houthi freedom movement signed a deal to swap some 15,000 detainees in 2018, but the pact has been slowly and only partially implemented.

The two sides will now free 1,081 detainees and prisoners, Griffiths said in a joint news briefing with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) after a nearly 10-day meeting of the prisoners’ exchange committee held in the Swiss village of Glion above Lake Geneva, AlJazeera reported.