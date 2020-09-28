https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/tik-1.jpg 179 281 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-28 09:44:572020-09-28 10:28:53US judge halts Trump's ban on TikTok downloads
US judge halts Trump’s ban on TikTok downloads
SHAFAQNA- A judge in Washington, DC on Sunday temporarily blocked Trump administration’s order to ban TikTok downloads in the US.
District Judge Carl Nichols, a nominee of President Donald Trump who joined the court last year, said he was issuing a temporary injunction at the request of TikTok, which the White House has accused of being a threat to national security.
John E Hall, a lawyer for TikTok, had argued during a 90-minute Sunday morning hearing that the ban was “unprecedented” and “irrational”, AlJazeera reported.
