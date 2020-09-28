Date :Monday, September 28th, 2020 | Time : 09:44 |ID: 172271 | Print

US judge halts Trump’s ban on TikTok downloads

SHAFAQNA- A judge in Washington, DC on Sunday temporarily blocked Trump administration’s order to ban TikTok downloads in the US.

District Judge Carl Nichols, a nominee of President Donald Trump who joined the court last year, said he was issuing a temporary injunction at the request of TikTok, which the White House has accused of being a threat to national security.

John E Hall, a lawyer for TikTok, had argued during a 90-minute Sunday morning hearing that the ban was “unprecedented” and “irrational”, AlJazeera reported.

