Speech of Lady Zaynab (S.A) makes Yazid angry

SHAFAQNA- It is reported that Fatima Bint Ali said: “a Shami (Syrian) with reddish complexion stood and said (to Yazid): “Amir-al Mo’mineen (Commander of the Faithful), please hand over this girl to me”, pointing towards me. At that time, I was a good looking and tender-aged girl. I shuddered with horror and clutched my sister’s dress; she was older and more mature than me and knew well that this could never happen.

She said loudly: “You are a mean fellow, neither you nor he (Yazid) has any right to do that!”

Angered by her courage and boldness, Yazid retorted: “You are babbling a lie! I have every right; I can do it right now, if I wish to!”

Zaynab replied: “No never! God has never given this right to you. Of course, the matter would be different if you get out of our religion and embrace some other religion.”

Yazid got all the more enraged with this reply and quipped: “Your father and your brother have already got out of the religion”.

Zaynab, unhesitatingly retorted: “By Allah’s religion, my father’s religion, my brother’s religion and my grand-father’s religion You, your father, your grand-father have been guided, if you are a Muslim”.

Yazid shouted back: “Oh enemy of God, you are a liar”!

Zaynab replied: “You have assumed rulership through oppression; you abuse people with tyranny and suppress God’s creatures”.

Fatima Bint Ali continues to say: “Perhaps he felt somewhat ashamed hearing all these invectives, because he did not utter a word to her after that”.

The Syrian repeated: “Commander of the Faithful, give me that girl,” Yazid said to him, “Go away! May God strike you dead”!

In the narration of Sayyid Ibn Tawoos, the Syrian said: Who is this maid?

Yazid said: This is Fatima daughter of Al Hussain, and this is Zaynab daughter of Ali bin Abi Talib.

The Syrian said: Hussain son of Fatimah and Ali bin Abi Talib?

He said: Yes.

The Syrian said: May God curse you, O Yazid. You kill your Prophet’s family and exile his descendants! By God, I thought they were Roman captives. Yazid said: By God, I will make you join them. Then he ordered to cut his neck.

Source: Al Kafeel