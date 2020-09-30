Al-Kafeel network Ziyarat by proxy is underway for Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA- The Information Technology and Networks Division of the Media Department of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine stated that the page of the Ziyarat by proxy at the Al-Kafeel global network had received and performed the Ziyarat on behalf of more than (200) thousand visitors from different countries of the world, through its (Arabic-English-Persian-Turkish-Urdu-French-Swahili-German) sites during the sacred Month of Moharram, and preparations are currently underway to start the Ziyarat Arba’een.

This was confirmed by Professor Haider Talib Abdul Amir, the head of the aforementioned division, who added: “As a result of the exceptional circumstances that the world is experiencing in general and Iraq in particular, and as a result of the repercussions of the Corona epidemic and the inability of a large number of visitors to visit the shrines of Imam Al-Husssain (AS) and his brother Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (AS), This page has witnessed an increase in the number of registrants from different countries of the world, and accordingly we have put in place a plan for the Ziyarat on behalf of those registering their names on the page, especially in the Months of Moharram and Safar.

He explained: “The Month of Moharram included many Ziyarat, including that the first ten days that were devoted to the Ziyarat of Imam Al-Husssain (Ziyarat Ashura) and the Ziyarat of Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (peace be upon them both). And it was concluded with the special Ziyarat on the tenth of Moharram, so that the Ziyarat activities continued on the eves of Fridays. And it is the brothers Seyyed servants of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine who were honored to perform these acts. Adding: “There was also the Ziyarat of Imam Zain Al-Abideen (peace be upon him) on the anniversary of his martyrdom on the twenty-fifth of Moharram. The Ziyarat was performed in Medina by one of the volunteer brothers there.

Abdul Amir added: “There was a wide time to announce these Ziyarat, so that it could receive the largest possible number of registered visitors, most of whom were from the following countries: (Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Pakistan, Russia, USA, UK, India, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Canada, Kuwait, Malaysia, Australia, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Germany, Iceland, Austria, Greece, Netherlands, Tunisia, Denmark, Norway, Qatar, Belgium, Morocco, Afghanistan, Oman, Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina, Switzerland, Nigeria, Ghana, Yemen, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, France, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Finland, China, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, the Emirates, Sudan).

He concluded: “Preparations are currently underway to launch an expanded campaign to perform the Ziyarat by proxy on the special page at the Al-Kafeel Network, and it will take place in a different way than the previous one, due to the exceptional current circumstance and the inability of large numbers of visitors to come to perform the Ziyarat rituals.”