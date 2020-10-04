Najaf al-Sadr Hospital with a laboratory for production of medical oxygen +Photos

SHAFAQNA- This afternoon, Friday afternoon (7 Safar 1442 AH) corresponding to (September 25, 2020), the al-Abbas’s Holy Shrine inaugurated a medical oxygen production plant in the Sadr Hospital in Najaf Governorate, with a capacity of 105 cubic meters per hour, as part of its efforts to support medical personnel to confront the Corona epidemic, under the direct direction of the Supreme Religious Authority Office, and the supervision of the Senior Officer of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, His Eminence, Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi, and the implementation of its engineering staff.

Prof. Dr. Adnan Al-Kalabi, Director of the Board Training Center in Orthopedics and Traumatology, explained to the Al-Kafeel Network, saying: “This laboratory was based on the direct direction of the supreme religious authority, Sayed Al-Sistani during our meeting with him, and we spoke with His Eminence about the health situation in Iraq in general and in the province of Najaf in particular, in which a number of hospitals, including Al-Sadr Teaching Hospital in the governorate, suffer from the lack of oxygen. After that his office directed the al-Abbas’s holy shrine to establish this laboratory, which in turn responded immediately. And today, we are witnessing the opening of this plant with these specifications, which will contribute to enhancing the hospital’s capabilities and providing it with oxygen. “

The head of the Medical Affairs Division at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, Dr. Osama Abdel-Hassan, on his part, spoke to the al-Kafeel Network about this plant and its specifications, saying: “This laboratory was chosen based on the needs of the building, and it is controlled electronically as needed, as it was connected by special transmission tubes to the hospital central system, so that the amount of gas is controlled centrally. “

Engineer Ali Nour Razzaq of the Al-Abbas’s Holy Shrine Projects Department added to it, saying: “The plant is part of a modern system with solid global origins, and consists of three oxygen-generating units that work with (psa) technology, which in turn separates oxygen from the rest of the gases, through Absorbing the remaining gases and passing oxygen in a high degree of purity, with a capacity of 35 cubic meters per hour per unit.

Indicating: “A place outside the hospital was allocated for the system and did not affect its own design, as a special room was built next to the building equipped with all the requirements that must be available in the work of such systems.”