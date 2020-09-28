If the father has passed away, who gets the custody of the children? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about custody of the children.

Question: If the father has passed away, is the custody of the children with the paternal grandfather or the mother?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: The mother is the most rightful person until two years of age, and up to seven years of age she is the first person to get the custody of the children; and generally the mother is the first and the rightful person to get the custody of the children compared to paternal grandfather, guardian, etc. even if she re-marries.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA