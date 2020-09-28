https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Ayat-Fayyaz.jpg 180 240 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-28 10:25:372020-09-28 10:25:37If the father has passed away, who gets the custody of the children? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer
If the father has passed away, who gets the custody of the children? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about custody of the children.
Question: If the father has passed away, is the custody of the children with the paternal grandfather or the mother?
The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: The mother is the most rightful person until two years of age, and up to seven years of age she is the first person to get the custody of the children; and generally the mother is the first and the rightful person to get the custody of the children compared to paternal grandfather, guardian, etc. even if she re-marries.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!