Al-Abbas (A.S) holy shrine’s plan for Ziyarat Arbaeen +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel: The Service Affairs Department of the al-Abbas’s (P) holy shrine began implementing its plan to serve the visitors of Aba Abdillah Al-Hussayn and his brother Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon them both) during the Ziyarat Arbaeen, through the mobilization of all its active service divisions and units, aiming to provide the best services to the visitors and perform the Ziyarat rituals to the fullest extent and with ease.

Assistant Head of the Service Affairs Department, Eng. Abbas Ali told Al-Kafeel Network, saying: “We started implementing our service plan for the Ziyarat Arbaeen, as the services that will be provided to the visitors of the Master of the Martyrs and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them both) are numerous and varied.”

He added, “Additional quantities of drinking water will be provided as well as the continuation of cleaning campaigns in the areas surrounding the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, and the preparation of Kishwaniyats, safe depositories and places for volunteers’ overnight stays, as well as the deployment of temporary bathrooms at the entrances to the governorate and inside the city center, with an emphasis on adherence to precautionary measures. “.

He continued: “The underground floors will be prepared at the al-Abbas’s holy shrine, and all the bathrooms’ groups of the department will be involved in the work without exception, and all the department’s mechanisms will be devoted to carrying out these various works.”

He pointed out that: “The work of sterilization will double during the period of the Ziyarat, and emphasis will be placed on the need to follow all preventive health measures.”