Eighty-years old woman serves Arbaeen pilgrims 15 hours a day

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel: Hajjah Umm Saad, who has reached the age of eighty, stands in her small procession, from three in the morning until the time of the sunset call to prayer, to provide the service to visitors walking to the holy city of Karbala from Basra Governorate.

Umm Saad set up her “Mawkib/ procession” on the road in the Medina district, north of Basra Governorate, and her children and grandchildren stand with her to help, and she says:

“This procession was opened in this place immediately after 2003, and it was the first procession to provide service on this road, and today, with the grace of God and the blessings of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), you cannot find an empty place from the service processions, as what is for the sake of God would grow! And here I am not hindered by my old age, on the contrary, serving Al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) and following the footsteps of Aqila Bani Hashem [Lady Zaynab] (peace be upon her) make me stand hours before sunrise until sunset, asking God to accept this little from me.”

Her tired voice for the loss of her martyr son did not stop her from welcoming the visitors, saying goodbye to them with prayers, or strengthening their resolve in that southern accent.