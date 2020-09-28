Saudi Arabia took first step in building missile

SHAFAQNA- A Saudi company signed an initial memorandum of understanding with an American company in the field of missile technology and aerospace industry yesterday.

A domestic company signed an initial memorandum of understanding with the American company called Advanced CNG Technologies, Inc.; The company is one of the largest American companies in the world in the fields of missile components manufacturing technology, aerospace, hydropower and alternative energy, oil industry, some components of armored tanks, armored vehicles and sports vehicles.

The purpose of signing this memorandum is to transfer the company’s expertise, technology and experiences to Saudi Arabia and localize them and educate the Saudi youth in these fields.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English