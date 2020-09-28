Date :Monday, September 28th, 2020 | Time : 13:03 |ID: 172354 | Print

Saudi Arabia took first step in building missile

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A Saudi company signed an initial memorandum of understanding with an American company in the field of missile technology and aerospace industry yesterday.

A domestic company signed an initial memorandum of understanding with the American company called Advanced CNG Technologies, Inc.; The company is one of the largest American companies in the world in the fields of missile components manufacturing technology, aerospace, hydropower and alternative energy, oil industry, some components of armored tanks, armored vehicles and sports vehicles.

The purpose of signing this memorandum is to transfer the company’s expertise, technology and experiences to Saudi Arabia and localize them and educate the Saudi youth in these fields.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Zaria Massacre: Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Nigerian President Buhari
Yemen's Ansarallah: US responsible for killing Yemenis
Mecca's Masjid Al-Haram Sterilized Against Coronavirus+ Photos
Mohammed bin Salman, Jamal Khashoggi Rights groups criticize UN for working together with MbS charity
Shafaqna to Press TV: "Saudis seek to create grand Wahhabi Empire in Yemen"
Ammar Al-Quraysh, a Saudi Dhakir of Ahlul Bayt (AS), passed away of Coronavirus+Audio
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *