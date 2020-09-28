Iraqi FM: Fuad Hussein carrying an oral message from Kazemi to Rouhani

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Foreign Minister conveyed the verbal message of the Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi to Hassan Rouhani, the Iraqi News Agency wrote.

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry Official Spokesman Dr. Ahmad Al-Sahaf, said in a statement today (Monday): “Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein will begin his official visit to Iran with President Hassan Rouhani and then with Mohammad Javad Zarif and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.”

Sahaf added: “Hussein also carried an oral message from Mustafa al-Kazemi to Hassan Rouhani, which focused on the developments in the region, the study of the most important expected possibilities and its consequences.”

The statement also said that the two sides reviewed bilateral relations in all areas and praised Tehran’s stance on Iraq.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English