Zarif appreciates the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s role in establishing security, stability in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad in a message appreciated the role of Iraq’s most prominent Shia Scholar the Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani in establishing stability and security in Iraq.

“The great authority, His Eminence, Ayatollah Sistani is the fortress of Iraq, the security valve for the region, and an asset for the entire Islamic world,” Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Monday

“Iran appreciates the role of his eminence in establishing security and stability in Iraq, preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity, getting rid of the occupying forces and building a new Iraq according to the requirements of its brotherly people,” he added.

Earlier, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Ali Alavi-Gorgani said Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani is a symbol of Iraqi national unity.