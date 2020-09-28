Date :Monday, September 28th, 2020 | Time : 16:30 |ID: 172406 | Print

Egyptian Football Player Attends Quranic Event

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Ahmed Fathi Abdelmonem, an Egyptian professional footballer attended a ceremony held in the country to honor Quran memorizers.

At the event, Fathi gifted his Al-Ahly and Egypt national team shirts to the Quran memorizers, kooora.com website reported.

“I am proud of you,” he later wrote in an Instagram post addressing the memorizers.

He also hailed parents who help and encourage their children to learn and memorize the Holy Book.

Born in Banha, the capital of the Qalyubia Governorate in north-eastern Egypt, Fathi has played a variety of roles in the midfield, including right and defensive midfield and has also occasionally played in the right back role for club and country.

