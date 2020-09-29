Canada: Muslim Club in Toronto gives women running zone

SHAFAQNA- Islam promotes good health and fitness and encourages both men and women to engage in physical activity to maintain healthy lifestyles. But, for Muslim women, Islam is a fundamental aspect of their identity and their approach to sport is often determined by religious, cultural, and ethnic factors.

For Muslim women, religious beliefs and values determine the ways they structure and approach their life.

Though Fatma Ramadan, a 24-year-old Muslim woman from Toronto, practiced different sports, running on the streets was always a challenge she could not overcome, The Canadian Press reported. She had participated in other sports such as horseback riding and volleyball. Her sister, also a hijabi, has told her she had that same feeling going out for a run, saying it was difficult “to take that first step, in front of everyone.”

This is why Ramadan created ‘A Women’s Run’ club, providing a welcoming running space for women of color in 2019, About Islam reported.

For example, Hijabi Ballers, a local organization that supports Muslim women in sport, stepped in to help with funding and promotion. Britt Hern, a trainer who Ramadan asked if she could write up a training plan for the group, also volunteered to train the women in person.

Around the world, Muslim women are defying stereotypes to compete and excel at the highest levels of sports. This includes football, fencing, weightlifting, basketball, ice hockey and more. In 2016, 14 Muslim women medaled in the Rio Olympics, including American fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, the first Muslim woman to represent the United States on the podium.