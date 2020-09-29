US: Detroit Muslim parents face tough choices

SHAFAQNA- As the COVID-19 cases increase in September, some districts, such as the Royal Oak school district, a suburb north of Detroit, are offering parents no option for in-person attendance for their children.

An initial plan in the district had students attending class in-person part-time, with reduced class sizes. But this plan was changed in August during the pandemic second wave.

This sort of district-unified decision is not the only route being taken in the region. One Muslim mother, Tatheer, has a child attending National Heritage Academies (NHA), a network of charter schools in Metro Detroit.

NHA is offering a hybrid option where children will do some work in-person and some work remote. It also offers a full remote option.

Sister Tatheer also has a son who attends a school for children with special needs. For this school, she was given the choice of full remote or full in-person.

“I like online mode better now for obvious reasons,” she said. “My elder son with special needs, I know he misses his routine and seeing teachers, but his health is [of] the most concern. That is why we are very cautious.”

Due to the large Muslim population in the Metro Detroit area, the region is blessed with a very big Islamic school, called Huda School.

Rachel, who preferred to mention her first name only, has a daughter who attends this school.

No administrators for Huda School were available for comment.

Huda School has provided an extensive explanation of safety protocols to parents. The protocols include required mask-wearing at all times except during meals, touch-free hand sanitizer stations throughout the school, desks put six feet apart, and health screening.

In spite of the precautions Huda School is taking, Rachel has opted to keeping her daughter at home.

“As someone who is a nurse, I have seen even contact precautions spread like wildfire because of a couple people that didn’t wash their hands or wear protective equipment properly,” she told About Islam.

Rachel also expressed concerns about the mental health of children who will be interacting with friends at school in such unusual ways.