Israel closed Ibrahimi shrine due to Jewish holidays

SHAFAQNA- Israeli regime forces closed the doors of the Ibrahimi shrine in the city of Hebron to the worshipers under the pretext of holding the Jewish Eid of “Yom Kippur”.

News sources reported about the closure of the doors of the Ibrahimi shrine by Israeli forces and announced that the streets around the Ibrahimi shrine in the city of Hebron were under strict security measures.

These measures were said to have been taken to prepare for the Jewish Eid of Yom Kippur.

Sheikh Hafiz Abu Sneineh, the director of the Ibrahimi shrine, said: “Israeli forces closed the doors of all the shrines to the worshipers from yesterday afternoon and the doors of the shrine will remain closed until tonight.”

It should be noted that the Israeli regime forces had closed the doors of the shrine for two days earlier this month, and will close the doors of the shrine again next month on the occasion of Eid Al-`Arch.

