Trump pays no income tax in 10 of last 15 years
SHAFAQNA- US President Donald Trump paid no federal income tax in 10 of the last 15 years, the New York Times said in its report.He only paid $750 federal income tax the year he took office in the White House in 2016, and another $750 the year after in 2017.
Trump had reported mostly losses greater than earnings in the past decade while he was a businessman, and he also has an ongoing investigation by the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over a $72.9 million tax refund he received. If he loses, he may owe more than $100 million, AA reported.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said in a tweet that Shock of shocks! Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed billionaire, received a $72.9 million tax refund from the IRS while not paying a nickel in federal income taxes in 10 out of 15 years. Yep. Trump l-o-v-e-s corporate socialism for himself, rugged capitalism for everyone else.
