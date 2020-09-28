Date :Monday, September 28th, 2020 | Time : 19:57 |ID: 172445 | Print

Trump pays no income tax in 10 of last 15 years

/0 Comments/in , , /by
SHAFAQNA- US President Donald Trump paid no federal income tax in 10 of the last 15 years, the New York Times said in its report.He only paid $750 federal income tax the year he took office in the White House in 2016, and another $750 the year after in 2017.

Trump had reported mostly losses greater than earnings in the past decade while he was a businessman, and he also has an ongoing investigation by the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over a $72.9 million tax refund he received. If he loses, he may owe more than $100 million, AA reported.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said in a tweet that Shock of shocks! Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed billionaire, received a $72.9 million tax refund from the IRS while not paying a nickel in federal income taxes in 10 out of 15 years. Yep. Trump l-o-v-e-s corporate socialism for himself, rugged capitalism for everyone else.

You might also like
The current US election cycle does little to unsettle Islamophobia
Trump impeachment inquiry sent to Pentagon by House Democrats
Tortured Women’s Rights Advocate Smeared By CNN Following Guilty Plea
Angelina Jolie against Donald Trump for his comments about anti-Muslim refugee
Obama nominates first Muslim-American judge to federal court
#IllWalkWithYou: After New York shooting, people are offering to escort Muslims to their mosque
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *