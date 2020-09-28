Turkish prosecutors file second indictment over Khashoggi murder

SHAFAQNA-Turkish prosecutors have filed a second indictment over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, formally charging six Saudi nationals.

Anadolu news agency said on Monday that two of the suspects were facing charges carrying aggravated life jail sentences. The charges against the other four carry sentences of up to five years in jail.

According to the indictment, the two were consulate staff members and were part of the team that left Turkey after carrying out the murder of the Saudi journalist, Anadolu reported. The other four suspects are reportedly accused of tampering with evidence by going to the crime scene immediately after the murder. They are also not in Turkey, AlJazeera reported.