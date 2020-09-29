China targets Muslim community in Hainan
SHAFAQNA-A small community of Muslims in China’s Hainan are now facing increasing surveillance and a crackdown on traditional clothing.
While the attention of the world is increasingly focused on China’s treatment of Muslim minorities in
Communist Party documents also suggest the authorities will increase their surveillance of residents in Muslim neighbourhoods to “resolve problems” and tighter restrictions on religious and “Arabic” architecture will be imposed.
An order banning the hijab from schools prompted protests from schools in Utsul neighbourhoods earlier this month, and pictures and videos circulating on Chinese social media showed a group of girls wearing headscarves reading from text books outside Tianya Utsul primary school while surrounded by police officers, South China Morning Post reported.
