Hussain (AS) Legacy exhibition in London
SHAFAQNA- A Shia youth group in the British capital, London, held a lagecy exhibition with maquettes embody the incidents of Ashura.
The exhibition is open every weekend until the day of arbaeen, according to European Shia Network.
