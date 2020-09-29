Date :Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 | Time : 07:03 |ID: 172454 | Print

Hussain (AS) Legacy exhibition in London

SHAFAQNA- A Shia youth group in the British capital, London, held a lagecy exhibition with maquettes embody the incidents of Ashura.

The exhibition is open every weekend until the day of arbaeen, according to European Shia Network.

 

 

