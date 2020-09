Coronavirus : Worldwide death toll surpasses 1 million

SHAFAQNA- The number of worldwide deaths from COVID-19 has surpassed one million.

The number of cases is above 33 million on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

While the US leads the world with more than 7.1 million cases and 205,000 deaths, Brazil has lost some 142,000 people with more than 4.7 million reported cases, and in India more than 95,000 people died in just over six million cases, according to AA.