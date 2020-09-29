OIC calls for a political solution to Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

SHAFAQNA- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday called for a political solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

The organization said it was monitoring with deep concern Armenia’s aggression in targeting several locations in its eastern neighbor and “violating the cease-fire and leaving behind civilian casualties”.

“It [OIC] calls for the full and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied Azeri territories and for dialogue to reach a political solution to the conflict between the two countries based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders”, the OIC said in a statement, AA reported.