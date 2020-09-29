Date :Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 | Time : 09:19 |ID: 172482 | Print

What are the basic indicators of the humanity according to Imam Hussain (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali, Seyyedu Shuhada (AS) who said: If five characteristics are missing in the human being, such a person has not benefitted much from his/her own life, and others also do not benefit from this type of person. These five characteristics are:

  1. Wisdom
  2. Faith
  3. Politeness
  4. Modesty
  5. Good behaviour [1].

[1] Farhang-e-Jaame Sokhanaan-e-Imam Hussain (AS), Ali Mo’ayyedy, Page 810.

