What are the basic indicators of the humanity according to Imam Hussain (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali, Seyyedu Shuhada (AS) who said: If five characteristics are missing in the human being, such a person has not benefitted much from his/her own life, and others also do not benefit from this type of person. These five characteristics are:
- Wisdom
- Faith
- Politeness
- Modesty
- Good behaviour [1].
[1] Farhang-e-Jaame Sokhanaan-e-Imam Hussain (AS), Ali Mo’ayyedy, Page 810.
