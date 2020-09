Kuwait’s Emir dies at 91

SHAFAQNA- Kuwait’s Emir Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Born in 1929, Sheikh Sabah is widely regarded as the architect of modern Kuwait’s foreign policy – having served as foreign minister for nearly 40 years between 1963 and 2003 – when he became prime minister. He became Kuwait’s Emir in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber Al-Sabah, AlJazeera reported.