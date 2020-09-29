16,000 pilgrims signup for 1st Phase of Umrah Pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Some 16,000 Saudi nationals and expatriates have signed up for the Umrah pilgrimage in the first few hours of the launch of the mobile application “I’tamarna”. The registration of Umrah pilgrims for the first 10 days has been completed, the Mecca Emirate tweeted, Gulfbusiness website reported. The Umrah pilgrimage and the visit to the Two Holy Mosques is to commence in a phased manner.

In the first phase, citizens and expatriates in the kingdom will be allowed to perform Umrah, starting from Sunday, October 4, at 30 per cent of the capacity – equating to 6,000 Umrah performers per day, taking into account the health precautionary measures in place at the Grand Mosque. Only 12 groups of pilgrims would be allowed to perform Umrah within 24 hours in the first phase.